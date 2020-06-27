Bo Ryan Gets Inducted Into The University Of Wisconsin Athletic Hall Of Fame

Bo Ryan has secured his place in the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

The school announced Friday afternoon that the legendary basketball coach was inducted into the hall of fame as a member of the 2020 class.

Ryan took the Badgers to back-to-back Final Four trips before abruptly retiring during the 2016 season. He never missed the NCAA tournament.

I can’t think of anyone who deserves his spot in the Wisconsin Hall of Fame more than Bo Ryan. The man is a living legend in the state.

He could run for governor tomorrow and probably win 90% of the vote. The dude is a hero to the good people of Wisconsin.

He took a basketball program that was more or less an afterthought and turned Wisconsin into a national power.

For the first time in school history, Wisconsin wasn’t just mentioned with national powers, but we were running them off of the court.

Our 2015 Final Four game against Kentucky will forever be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.

It was a hell of a ride with Bo Ryan, and the beer will forever be on me if we ever find ourselves at the same bar.

Thanks for the memories and all the wins, coach.