California Democrats Demand Removing John Wayne’s Name From Airport

The Democratic Party of Orange County, California, demanded removing actor John Wayne’s name from its airport due to past “racist and bigoted” remarks Wayne made, it announced Friday.

The party created a resolution to remove Wayne’s name and likeness based on Wayne’s “white supremacist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Indigenous views” Wayne expressed in a 1971 interview, according to the document.

The move came in solidarity with widespread calls to remove “white supremacist symbols” and recognize their impact on the black community and “other oppressed groups,” the resolution stated.

“The Democratic Party of Orange County condemns John Wayne’s racist and bigoted statements, and calls for John Waynes’ [sic] name and likeness to be removed from the Orange County airport, and calls on the OC Board of Supervisors to restore its original name: Orange County Airport,” the resolution added.

Since George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody, protesters have taken to pulling down and defacing statues and monuments across the United States to protest police brutality and racial inequality. (RELATED: Victor Davis Hanson: Taking Down Statues Is About ‘Humiliation And Power’)

Wayne is famously known for his role in films like “The Cowboys” and “True Grit” and died in 1979.

The Democratic Party of Orange County did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

