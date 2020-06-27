Editorial

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Says He’ll Sign A Bill To Change The State Flag

Mississippi State Flag Under Scrutiny Amid Calls For South Carolina To Take Down Confederate Flag Outside Its Capitol

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will sign a bill changing the state flag if one reaches his desk.

After a massive push from coaches Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin, administrators, and players, the state of Mississippi seems closer than ever to removing the Confederate flag from the state flag. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Reeves tweeted Saturday that he’ll sign a bill changing the flag if it reaches his desk this weekend. You can read his full statement below.

I said as soon as Leach, Kiffin and players got involved, there was a very real chance the Mississippi flag would get changed.

Now, the state is closer than ever to removing the Confederate part of the flag.

Football coaches are the most influential people in many southern states, and Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach are hands down the two biggest voices in Mississippi.

Once they got on board with changing the flag, we all knew the needle would move in a major way. Now, Reeves is all in on signing any bill that reaches his desk.

We’ll see what happens, but it looks like change is coming down in Jackson.