Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Says He’ll Sign A Bill To Change The State Flag

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will sign a bill changing the state flag if one reaches his desk.

After a massive push from coaches Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin, administrators, and players, the state of Mississippi seems closer than ever to removing the Confederate flag from the state flag. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore ???? & I meant that .. I’m tired https://t.co/IzizpWLoIg — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 22, 2020

Reeves tweeted Saturday that he’ll sign a bill changing the flag if it reaches his desk this weekend. You can read his full statement below.

The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag. The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it.

If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it. pic.twitter.com/bf3vyzuObt — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 27, 2020

I said as soon as Leach, Kiffin and players got involved, there was a very real chance the Mississippi flag would get changed.

Now, the state is closer than ever to removing the Confederate part of the flag.

“A flag should unify its people … This one doesn’t, so change it.” – @Coach_Leach #HailState???? pic.twitter.com/EAsIaSVhdY — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) June 25, 2020

Football coaches are the most influential people in many southern states, and Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach are hands down the two biggest voices in Mississippi.

Once they got on board with changing the flag, we all knew the needle would move in a major way. Now, Reeves is all in on signing any bill that reaches his desk.

Hear from @OleMissFB coach @Lane_Kiffin as he is here at the State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/ejOrKFk13Z — SportsTalk Mississippi (@SportsTalkMiss) June 25, 2020

We’ll see what happens, but it looks like change is coming down in Jackson.