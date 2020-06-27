New York Jets Coach Adam Gase Will ‘Support’ Players Who Kneel During The National Anthem

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase will support players who kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season.

The national anthem debate is as hot as ever thanks to Drew Brees’ comments, and we’re going to see a ton of players kneel during the season. Gase will be supportive of any player who refuses to stand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

“I’m here to support the players…We’ve got a long way to go before we play a game. There will be a lot of discussions before then,” Gase told the media Friday, according to Bleacher Report.

He’s just the latest coach in the NFL to go on the record that he’ll support players who refuse to stand during the national anthem.

Who is ready to watch the NFL burn to the ground, chaos engulf the league and fans revolt during the 2020 season?

I know I sure am because that’s what’s going to happen with these anthem protests!

Remember when football was all about scoring points, winning games and coming together as a unit to get the job done?

Remember when football was about uniting people from all different kinds of backgrounds for a common goal instead of dividing us over stupid debates?

Damn, I sure do miss those days.

The NFL season is going to be out of control with anthem protests, and there’s nothing we can do about it at this point.

It’s going to happen, fans will be pissed and ratings will probably take a huge hit. It’s truly mind-boggling how we seemed to have set the league back years.

Bang up job, everyone!