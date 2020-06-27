Paul Finebaum Says There Is A ‘Very Good’ Chance The College Football Season Gets Delayed

There are apparently very real conversations about delaying the college football season.

The greatest sport in America has been thrown into chaos after several programs had a bunch of positive coronavirus tests, and nobody knows what to expect in the fall. According to Paul Finebaum, there are talks about the season being delayed.

“Many people in college football … privately are saying that the likelihood of the season being delayed is very good,” Finebaum said during a Friday ESPN appearance.

This is literally the last thing on the planet I need to be hearing right now. Don’t put this kind of negativity into my life.

Delaying the season? Do the college football power brokers not realize what will happen if games aren’t held in the fall?

Fans are going to lose their damn minds. We have done everything possible to win the war against coronavirus. We’ve been sacrificing and doing our parts.

Now, we’re supposed to be okay with the season being delayed? Yeah, that’s not going to happen.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

We need football in the fall. If the options are playing in the fall with major changes or not having the season until the spring, give it to me in the fall.

Keep the fans out if that’s necessary, but we simply can’t delay the season. People will lose it if that happens, and I will be leading the charge.

Give us our football!