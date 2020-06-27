Multiple NBA players reportedly have coronavirus.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, a total of 16 players tested positive for coronavirus after 302 tests were administered ahead of the league resuming. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA is set to playing games again at the end of July at Disney in Orlando.

Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for the coronvavirus of 302 players tested, sources tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2020

All things considered, only 16 players having coronavirus out of 302 tests isn’t too bad at all. It’s not terrible.

The NBA has a bit of a bubble system in place at Disney to keep the players safe, and it sounds like it’s going to work.

The 16 players who are positive will just have to be kept away from the rest of the league until they test clean.

Keep them safe, let them heal, keep them isolated and allow them to return once they’re fully healthy. There’s no need to rush anything.

Having 16 positive tests isn’t a reason to panic. That’s literally less than the Clemson football team by a substantial margin.

The NBA is geared up to return, and I don’t think anything will stop it at this point.