REPORT: NFL Teams ‘Continue To Do Research’ On Signing Colin Kaepernick, Could Return ‘Soon’

The interest in Colin Kaepernick from NFL teams is apparently very real.

According to Mike Garafolo, there's been no direct contact with the former 49ers quarterback, but teams "continue to do research" on Kaepernick.

He added that there are “positive signs that Kaepernick could be back in the league soon.” You can watch his full comments below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: As @MikeSilver noted, there is interest from NFL teams in Colin Kaepernick. They seem to be doing more homework on him than in recent years, though they haven’t yet engaged in direct negotiations with Kaepernick’s camp. pic.twitter.com/1luDy1wC6H — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 26, 2020

It really does seem like momentum is building for Kaep to get another shot in the NFL. As pointed out by Garafolo, contact hasn’t been direct, but teams are doing research.

By all accounts teams are doing their due diligence on Kaepernick, who infamously started the national anthem protests back in 2016.

I simply don’t understand why there’s any interest in Kaep from NFL squads. Outside of the fact that he hasn’t played football in several years, he is going to bring a media circus with him.

Given the fact that he almost certainly isn’t good enough to start, what team is going to want to deal with that kind of distraction for a backup?

It makes no sense at all. It really doesn’t.

While I don’t agree with the move, I think we need to start preparing for the fact Kaepernick will likely get another shot. How will fans react? I can’t say for sure, but I’m guessing it won’t be good.