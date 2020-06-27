Washington Huskies Coaches Take Huge Pay Cuts During Coronavirus Pandemic

Washington Huskies coaches are taking big pay cuts.

According to Brett McMurphy, football coach Jimmy Lake, basketball coach Mike Hopkins and athletic director Jen Cohen are all taking 5% cuts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On top of those pay cuts, they’re also “waiving all incentives through June 30, 2021.”

Washington AD Jen Cohen, football coach Jimmy Lake & men’s hoops coach Mike Hopkins are taking 5% salary reductions & waiving all incentives through June 30, 2021 as part of school’s athletic department’s cost-cutting measures — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 26, 2020

This has been happening across college sports ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and none of us should be surprised that another school is joining the list programs making cuts.

The number one revenue driver for college athletics is college football. Football dominates every single aspect of college athletics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football) on Jun 18, 2020 at 7:21pm PDT

Right now, nobody has any idea what will happen with the season in the fall. Will it happen? Will fans be allowed in? Will it be delayed?

Will there be any money to be made? Until there’s some answers to these questions, you can expect these cuts to continue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football) on Jun 17, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

There’s just way too much uncertainty right now, and programs across the country are tightening up the budgets just in case football doesn’t happen. It’s a sad situation, but it’s the reality of sports in 2020.