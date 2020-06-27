What Should Fans Expect In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 2 ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’?

The second episode of “Yellowstone” season three airs Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and we should be in for a great time with “Freight Trains and Monsters.”

As everyone knows, the season three premiere aired this past Sunday and it was a great way to jump back into the ranch with the Duttons. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Premiere Is Excellent With ‘You’re The Indian Now’)

Now, we’re a day out from the second episode of season three and I can’t wait.

So, what should fans be expecting in “Freight Trains and Monsters”? Honestly, I’m not really sure. We know the Duttons and the guys in the bunkhouse are heading out to guard the cattle and we’ve been introduced to the latest people trying to take the ranch. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

We also got a brief introduction to the season two villain Roarke Morris, who might be the most charismatic and intelligent villain the Duttons have faced down so far.

It’s crystal clear that Roarke and Beth are bound for a ton of interaction this season. That’s obvious to anyone with eyes who watched the first episode.

Will there be any explosions in this episode? Honestly, I don’t think so. It seems like we’re going to start off pretty tame in season three, which is what Cole Hauser said during my interview with him.

No matter what happens, I know I’m excited. “Yellowstone” is the best show on TV, and I can’t get enough of it.

It’s addicting as all hell!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network!