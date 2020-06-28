Editorial

REPORT: 23 Texas Tech Football Players And Staff Members Have Coronavirus

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have several cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the football team has a total of 23 cases of coronavirus between the players and staff members. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A total of 197 individuals were tested for the virus.

Well, this certainly isn’t a great update. A couple coronavirus cases is okay, and can be dealt with without much concern.

Having a total of 23 cases isn’t ideal. It’s not as bad as Clemson’s reported 37 cases, but it’s not great at all.

As I’ve said several times, the key is making sure players who have the virus don’t get around the rest of the team and spread it to the whole locker room.

Players who test positive need to be quarantined, isolated, monitored, allowed to heal and then they can return once they’re clean.

Rushing them back is a recipe for absolute disaster.

 

We’re still two months out from the start of the season, and I think we can reasonably expect more and more programs to have positive tests as time goes by.

It’s just going to happen. It’s the reality of where we’re at in 2020. The key is making sure it’s dealt with promptly and properly.

 

Let’s hope Texas Tech is getting the job done and getting the situation under control.