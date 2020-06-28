REPORT: 23 Texas Tech Football Players And Staff Members Have Coronavirus

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have several cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the football team has a total of 23 cases of coronavirus between the players and staff members.

A total of 197 individuals were tested for the virus.

Texas Tech has completed 197 tests for COVID-19 among its football student-athletes & staff with a total of 23 positive results – nearly 12 percent — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 26, 2020

Well, this certainly isn’t a great update. A couple coronavirus cases is okay, and can be dealt with without much concern.

Having a total of 23 cases isn’t ideal. It’s not as bad as Clemson’s reported 37 cases, but it’s not great at all.

Clemson football COVID overall numbers.

June 8/9: 2 players positive.

Last week: 21 more players positive to bring the total to 23.

This week: 14 more players positive to bring the total to 37. @TheAthleticCFB — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 26, 2020

As I’ve said several times, the key is making sure players who have the virus don’t get around the rest of the team and spread it to the whole locker room.

Players who test positive need to be quarantined, isolated, monitored, allowed to heal and then they can return once they’re clean.

Rushing them back is a recipe for absolute disaster.

We’re still two months out from the start of the season, and I think we can reasonably expect more and more programs to have positive tests as time goes by.

It’s just going to happen. It’s the reality of where we’re at in 2020. The key is making sure it’s dealt with promptly and properly.

Let’s hope Texas Tech is getting the job done and getting the situation under control.