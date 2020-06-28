Honoring The Sacrifices Of American Heroes: Tim Kennedy

Tim Kennedy, a Green Beret in the United States Army, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about his experience in the military, what America’s Independence Day means to him and advice for future generations.

“I don’t know if I could like give you a single instance,” Kennedy said. “What I have is these collective ideas that were built over time like the brotherhood, the guys standing next to us, how important they are.”

Kennedy described going to baptisms, birthday parties, and backyard barbeques with guys he would eventually serve alongside, and the “do the most horrible thing a man can do which is fight another man.”

“The only way it is bearable is the guy next to you,” he added.

Kennedy reflected on the positive changes on people’s lives he saw while serving, such as “protecting people, seeing their lives get better,” and “after Saddam fell and Iraq that was in shambles become this like beautiful, prosperous nation for awhile until ISIS came then we had to kick their butt.”

The 4th of July is only a few days away and Kennedy spoke about what the day means to him as well as what being an American means to him.

“You go back to 1776 and you see the struggle for democracy and you see the struggle for freedom,” Kennedy said. “Every single war and conflict since then, and every single struggle from the Civil Rights to even what we’re going through now, it’s America refining itself.”

In relation to what being an American means to him, Kennedy said, “it’s somebody that can live free, it’s somebody that realizes how special this idea of freedom is and how important it is. I think an American will fight to the nail to see that realized and to see that extended to other people.”

Kennedy encouraged future generations to “not be scared of the hard stuff” because “hard times make hard men and hard men make great times.” (RELATED: Washington D.C.’s Lincoln Statue Still Standing After Protesters Vowed To Remove It)

WATCH:

Do you like what you’re seeing? Subscribe to our channel for more!