Antonio Brown Runs Routes In The Dark With Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown are continuing to work out with each other.

Pete Hailey recently posted a video of the Washington Redskins starting quarterback tossing balls to Brown in the dark. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s just the latest time the two have put in work together. You can give it a look below.

Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown’s chemistry has reached Running Routes In The Dark levels pic.twitter.com/PjzjnqSpMp — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 27, 2020

There’s two quick points to be made. First and foremost, how does working out in the dark help you become a better football player?

Are they doing this to improve or because they want to make a statement on social media? It would seem like it’s the latter.

Throwing footballs in the dark isn’t going to help you win games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Jun 11, 2020 at 6:13pm PDT

Secondly, is there a real chance the Redskins give Brown a serious look? He hasn’t played in the NFL since the Patriots showed him the exit.

However, his felony case in Florida is behind him, and he does seem to be doing better. Haskins and him also seem to have a solid connection.

Dwayne Haskins throwing bombs to Antonio Brown today. So many eyeball emojis pic.twitter.com/fA3ow1U0us — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

Personally, I wouldn’t touch Antonio Brown if I was an NFL GM. The upside doesn’t seem to come close to outweighing the downside.

We’ll see what happens, but it looks like Haskins and Brown are certainly solid together.