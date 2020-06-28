Man Goes For A Swim In A Bass Pro Shop Fish Tank In Wild Video

One man thought it was a good idea to go for a quick dip in a Bass Pro Shop fish tank.

In a Twitter video posted by @ReporterTimmy, a man can be seen swimming in the tank at a store location in Bossier City, Louisiana like it’s no big deal at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the hilarious video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON HERE: A guy went for a swim in the Bass Pro Shop fish tank. He left behind his Coronavirus mask and his hat. This happened at the Louisiana Boardwalk located in Bossier City.#newsatitsbest pic.twitter.com/FA6bORB4oA — Reporter Timmy Lane (@ReporterTimmy) June 26, 2020

What is it with people thinking this is a good idea? Why do people think it’s a great idea to jump into the tanks at Bass Pro Shops? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. A guy literally did the exact same back in May! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Florida Man’s wanted for jumping into Bass Pro Shops fish aquarium & going for a swim (Daniel Armendariz/FB) https://t.co/DXSWZeS4av pic.twitter.com/x5bFEYnBwg — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) May 15, 2020

I don’t want to tell you how to live your life, but you should probably take a hard look in the mirror if you ever find yourself jumping into water tanks at stores. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Again, I don’t want to tell other guys what to do, but if you’re looking to be a star online, this isn’t it, my friends.

I’m also sure this won’t be the last time we see a guy go for a quick dip in this fashion. For whatever reason, this seems to be a growing trend. Welcome to the internet in 2020!