EXCLUSIVE: 24-Year-Old Madison Cawthorn Opens Up About His GOP Primary Win In NC, His Love Life And More 

Madison Cawthorn, the 24-year-old who won the Republican primary runoff in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, opened up to the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about his win, his recent phone call with President Donald Trump, his personal life and more.

Cawthorn received 65% of the vote against Trump-backed candidate Lynda Bennett, and he will now face off against Democrat Moe Davis in November. (RELATED: 24-Year-Old Madison Cawthorn Wins GOP Nomination For Mark Meadows’s Seat In Stunning Upset.)

If Cawthorn wins, he would be one of the youngest people ever elected to Congress.

“We need to rise up to the challenge if we want to give our children a better world and want them to be proud of us,” Cawthorn said. “We need to not be afraid to step up and take a fight to the corruption that’s in this world.”

As for his love life, Cawthorn is engaged to Cristina Bayardelle.

During the interview he recounted how he met his future wife.

He also opened up about his favorite hobbies which include French cooking, hunting and working out.

