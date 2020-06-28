Frank Kaminsky Named Big 10 Basketball Player Of The Decade

Frank Kaminsky has been named the best Big 10 basketball player of the decade.

The conference has been listing the best players from the past 10 years, and the former Wisconsin Badgers superstar already made the all-decade first team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s been named the best player in the B1G in the past 10 years.

And the #BTNAllDecade Player of the 2010s is … … @BadgerMBB great and 2015 unanimous NPOY Frank Kaminsky (@FSKPart3). More ➡️ https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/8J9kEGVcP5 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 26, 2020

It’s hard to disagree with this pick, and I’m not sure you’ll find many people who will even try to disagree.

Kaminsky’s game was simply on a different level. The dude was 7’0″ and played like a guard. How do you even guard somebody like that?

Frank Kaminsky’s (@FSKPart3) reaction to being named #BTNAllDecade Player of the 2010s? “Uhhh, how?” ???? The humble @BadgerMBB legend joins @BTNMikeHall to discuss the honor, and much more. More ➡️ https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/oGScoVtaYO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 26, 2020

Not only was he a guy who lit up the box score with plenty of stats, but he also took the Badgers to back-to-back Final Fours.

He was the most complete player in school history, and the results on the court reflect that fact.

Props to Kaminsky for leading the Badgers to the two most successful seasons in my lifetime. The dude was a dominant force on the court, and he 100% deserves this honor.