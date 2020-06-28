Margot Robbie Will Star In A New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Movie

Margot Robbie is joining the “Pirates of the Caribbean” universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star actress will be the face of the new film in the iconic series. Johnny Depp has since left the “Pirates” saga. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

THR added that the movie with Robbie “is not intended to be a spinoff,” but will be an “original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker.” Outside of that information, plot details aren’t known right now.

I love this casting decision from Disney. Margot Robbie is an absolute star. Has she ever been in a bad movie? I think the answer to that is no.

All Margot Robbie does is make hits around the clock, and now she’s bringing her talents to the “Pirates” universe.

If that doesn’t have you excited, then you don’t know great content when you see it.

While it’s truly unfortunate Depp is done with “Pirates,” I have no doubt at all that Robbie will be incredibly successful as the face of the series.

She’s an absolute smoke, is incredibly talented and moves the needle in a major way. I can’t think of too many people who would be a better choice.

Make sure to keep checking back for more updates on the new “Pirates” movie when we have them. I’m amped to see what we get out of Robbie.