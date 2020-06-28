NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says The League Might Shut Down If There’s A ‘Significant Spread Of Coronavirus’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver thinks there’s a chance the league could be shut down again if coronavirus spreads to too many players.

Right now, a total of 16 NBA players have reportedly tested positive for the virus ahead of games starting back up at Disney in Orlando, Florida. While that's not really a cause for concern, Silver is willing to pull the plug if things get too bad.

Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for the coronvavirus of 302 players tested, sources tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2020

Silver said the following about the situation, according to the New York Post:

We haven’t worked through every scenario … [but] if we were to have significant spread of coronavirus throughout the community, that ultimately might lead us to stop it. We’re not saying full steam ahead no matter what happens … but we feel very comfortable right now with where we are.

Hopefully, this is just the NBA covering all its bases and not something we actually have to worry about. The games return in about a month.

That should be more than enough time to make sure players are healthy, clean of coronavirus and have plenty of time to heal if they get sick.

The last thing we need is the NBA starting back up, playing a few games and then getting shut down again because there’s a massive outbreak of the virus.

That’s a disaster scenario, and there’s no other way to put it. At that point, the year would probably just be done for the NBA.

We’ll see what happens, but let’s keep our fingers crossed that the NBA is able to return without too many issues.