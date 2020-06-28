POLL: 82.7% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

An overwhelming majority of people think coronavirus will impact the football season.

Of the 5,485 voters, a staggering 82.7% of people voted that the virus will impact the season!

Of the 5,485 voters, a staggering 82.7% of people voted that the virus will impact the season!

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 27, 2020

That’s up almost 10 points from last week, and it’s light years ahead of where the results were just a few weeks back!

People are clearly starting to lose faith.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 20, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 6, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

Do you think coronavirus will impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 23, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Clearly, people are starting to get very pessimistic about the upcoming season, and you can add my name to the list.

We went from around 50% thinking the virus would impact the season just a couple weeks back to more than 80% thinking the same at the end of June.

The sport has been hammered by a ton of positive tests over the past few weeks, and nobody really has any idea what will happen with the season.

Do I think the season will happen in the fall? Yes. Do I think there could be some gigantic changes coming down the pipeline?

I think there’s a very good chance that happens.

“Many people in college football … privately are saying that the likelihood of the season being delayed is very good.” —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/EKhAdmVykJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 26, 2020

We’ll see what happens once September rolls around, but things clearly aren’t trending upward when it comes to the confidence fans have.