REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Awesome In The Latest Episode ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’

The second episode of “Yellowstone” season three aired Sunday night, and it was excellent.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The main takeaway from “Freight Trains and Monsters” is that we now know what the Duttons are facing as their threat in season three. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Premiere Is Excellent With ‘You’re The Indian Now’)

Roarke Morris and his people are hellbent on building a gigantic airport, a ski resort and then a city around it.

Morris has plans for aggressive expansion, and that’s bad news for the Duttons. As he asked in the episode, “Why dream about building golf courses when you can build cities?”

The Duttons might be up against their biggest challenge yet, and this one is stacked with resources. Morris is charismatic, brilliant and has deeper pockets than anyone the Duttons have faced before.

As he tangos with Beth, it’s clear she has her hands full. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

As for John and Kayce, they’re out at the basecamp with the cattle, and things are going reasonably well. Tate is mentally healing from being kidnapped, Kayce and Monica shared a passionate moment in the woods, and Kayce holds a gun to a wolf while giving a monologue.

The whole thing was very poetic and symbolic. There are enemies at the gate, and the Duttons are in trouble.

Whether it’s the wolves or Roarke, the walls are closing.

Speaking of big trouble, our boy Jamie has a major problem on his hands after a livestock agent kills two men while trying to teach them a lesson.

It didn’t take long for Jamie to find himself back in hot water, and I can’t wait to see where that leads us.

There was also a touching moment between Rip and Beth dancing on the ranch that was bound to bring a tear to everyone who loves “Yellowstone.”

Overall, it was a solid episode that has the groundwork for a great season in place. Make sure to tune in next Sunday for episode three of the new season!

I have a feeling it’s going to be great.