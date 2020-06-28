Tanner Boser Brutally Knocks Out Philipe Lins During UFC Fight

Tanner Boser obliterated Philipe Lins Saturday night during their UFC fight.

Boser scored a first round victory after knocking out Lins with a flurry of absolutely brutal punches. Lins hit the deck, and that was the end of the action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the unreal performance below.

It really doesn’t get much better than that when it comes to UFC action. In terms of brutal knockouts, that’s about as good as it gets.

Boser cut it loose, and he put Lins down before he even knew what had happened. That’s what UFC fans love to see.

I don’t know much about Tanner Boser, but he seems like a guy who might have a very bright future if he can continue pounding people like he did to Lins.

UFC fans love fighters who swing for the fence and just try to maul people. That’s exactly what Boser did Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Boser (@bulldozerboser) on Jun 28, 2020 at 2:16am PDT

Something tells me this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Boser. The dude looks like he’s going to be around for the long haul after a performance like that one.