Woman Freaks Out Over Not Wearing A Mask In Crazy Viral Videos

A woman has gone viral for being very anti-mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of Twitter videos posted by @itsrellzworld, a woman at a Trader Joe's called people "Democratic Pigs" for being upset that she wasn't wearing a mask. The woman claimed she couldn't wear a mask because of breathing issues.

You can see the videos, which have more than 21 million views, below.

Folks, good luck finding a better meltdown on the internet any time soon. That woman was furious, and she let the world know.

I'm not going to get into some half-cocked debate right now about masks, but I think we can all agree she didn't have the most calm reaction.

Do you know what you should do if you don't want to wear a mask in a store that mandates it? Leave. It's really not that hard. Just leave.

There are other stores out there. It’s not like Trader Joe’s is the only store on the planet that sells food. I just bought some food today, and I didn’t do it at Trader Joe’s. I also wore a mask because I’m trying to save the football season.

Do you know what you don’t do? You don’t flip out like the world is coming to an end. Have we learned nothing in the era of cell phones?

Everyone is a cameraman in 2020! If you do something like this woman, then you’re running the risk of going viral.

