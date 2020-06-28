Trump Dismisses NYT Report That Russia Offered Bounties To Taliban Forces To Kill US Soldiers

President Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed a New York Times story that said Russia secretly offered bounties to reward Taliban-linked forces for killing United States and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

The story, published Friday, cites “officials briefed on the matter” as the sources for the report.

In a series of tweets, Trump said, “Nobody briefed or told me, [Vice President Mike Pence] or [Chief of Staff Mark Meadows] about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, reported through an ‘anonymous source’ by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us…..” (RELATED: Trump Unleashes CIA Kill Teams In Afghanistan)

Trump suggested that “Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine — Where’s Hunter [Biden]? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their ‘source’?” (RELATED: Trump To Tucker: ‘I Would Just Like To Get Out’ Of Afghanistan)

According to the Times story, “the United States concluded months ago that the Russian unit, which has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe … had covertly offered rewards for successful attacks last year” but does not indicate whether any U.S. fatalities in Afghanistan can be linked to the alleged bounties.

