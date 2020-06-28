UFC President Dana White Shares The 1st Look At Fight Island In Abu Dhabi

Editorial

Fight Island in Abu Dhabi looks like it’s going to be awesome.

UFC president Dana White shared the first look of the venue on Yas Island for fans Saturday, and it’s pretty incredible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s an octagon set up on the water and surrounded by sand. Give it a look below.

Some people tried to tamp down the hype surrounding Fight Island ahead of UFC 251, but I always knew White would deliver.

Well, we now have an idea what Fight Island will look like, and it looks incredible. White didn’t disappoint at all.

It’s too bad the foreign venue only exists because of the coronavirus pandemic. If there was a UFC fight on a beach in America, I’d go in a heartbeat.

It’d be absolutely awesome. I’d be so juiced to be hammering beers, breathing the warm weather air and watching some people crack skulls.

Unfortunately, Fight Island won’t really have that, but at least it’s going to look awesome for those of us watching the PPV on TV.

 

Make sure to check out UFC 251 July 11. It’s going to be a great night.