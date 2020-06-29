AMC Theatres Will Not Reopen Until End Of July Due To Coronavirus

AMC Theatres postponed the reopening of all theaters due to the spike of coronavirus cases across the country.

The announcement comes after the release dates for “Mulan” and “Tenet” were pushed back to August, according to a report published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter.

AMC Theaters Pushes Back Reopening Date to July 30 as COVID-19 Cases Grow​ https://t.co/0JuFI8t2s0 — People (@people) June 29, 2020

“We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theater with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement, THR reported. (RELATED: AMC Switches To Policy Requiring Masks After Saying It Didn’t Want To Be ‘Political’)

“Our theater general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theaters gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers,” the statement continued. “That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theaters, will be Thursday, July 30.”

Majority of AMC’s theaters were set to open on July 15. Cinemark Theatres and Regal Cinemas are also set to push back reopening, sources told THR.

This was probably a good decision. Theaters are meant for large gatherings of people to watch movies and we just really don’t nee large crowds right now. It could be good for AMC and other cinemas to spend some more time brainstorming ways to make theaters safer for everyone amid this pandemic.