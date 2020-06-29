Watch Jessica Chastain In The Trailer For ‘Ava’

Jessica Chastain’s new movie “Ava” looks like it’s going to be lit.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is: “Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this one is going to be absolutely awesome. Give it a watch below.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for “Ava” immediately. There’s zero chance I’m missing this one. It looks incredible.

There’s nothing better than storylines about burned spies and assassins. It’s just such a fun plot to watch unravel because all bets are off and bodies tend to hit the floor.

Chastain is an assassin and her former bosses are out to get her. It’s not the most original story, but it’s still an exciting one.

Secondly, I’m a big fan of Jessica Chastain. More times than not, the films she stars in are pretty great. “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Molly’s Game” and “Lawless” are all great.

Now, she’s bringing that energy to “Ava” and I can’t wait. Plus, she’s without a doubt one of the best smokes in Hollywood.

You can check out “Ava” starting Sept. 25. I’m excited to see what we get!