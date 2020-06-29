Brett Favre Says The Packers Should Use Jordan Love As A Halfback, Let Him Run Trick Plays

Brett Favre thinks the Green Bay Packers should use rookie quarterback Jordan Love like Taysom Hill.

The Packers sent shockwaves through the NFL when they took Love in the first round of the NFL draft. Now everyone wants to know when he’ll see the field. Favre thinks he should get some packages right away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think there’s ways to incorporate it much like Taysom Hill with the Saints. Use him as a halfback, a halfback pass, but occasionally let him run it just to show that you’ll do that. Something like that,” Favre said during a recent interview with TMZ.

You can watch his full comments below.

As much as I like Brett Favre, this is a terrible idea. Jordan Love isn’t a running back. He’s an incredibly athletic quarterback.

He’s raw, but has all the necessary tools to be a great NFL quarterback. Putting him into half-cocked trick packages is stupid.

He’s not developing into a halfback. He’s developing into the quarterback of the future for the Packers, and that’s how he should be treated.

Let him ride the pine behind Aaron Rodgers for a couple years, and then make a decision on what to do. You can get him reps in garbage time, but Jordan Love shouldn’t be used in specialty packages.

Having said that, if Love starts taking snaps away from Rodgers, it’s going to be chaos in Green Bay, and I’d love to watch that all fall apart.

Burn, baby, burn!

We’ll see what happens, but I’d love to watch Green Bay get engulfed by issues at the quarterback position. As a Lions fan, nothing would make me happier!