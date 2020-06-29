Country Music Star Chase Rice Holds Concert For Fans In Tennessee

Country music star Chase Rice held a big concert in Tennessee, and some people aren’t happy.

According to Variety, the star singer held an outdoor concert in East Tennessee for fans Saturday night, and footage was posted to his Instagram story. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Instagram story video appears to be gone, but there’s still videos floating around the web. In a video captured from Rice’s story, a ton of maskless fans can be seen screaming as Rice gets ready to perform.

Chase Rice just played a concert to an enormous crowd of unmasked fans here in Tennessee. For once, I am at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/wB47u1EaFd — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) June 28, 2020

Rice also took a shot from fellow music star Kelsea Ballerini who tweeted in part, “Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now.”

Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait. ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/eJaLnGu28k — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 28, 2020

You can guarantee people are going to get pissed at this move from Rice. That’s a guarantee. I can promise you the outrage will be big.

Honestly, it’s not a great look for Rice, especially the video shared by Lorie Liebig. People are packed in tightly, and there’s not a mask in sight during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Given the situation we’re in and the advice we’re getting from the medical professionals, you’d think people would be wearing masks.

Apparently, medical advice doesn’t apply at a Chase Rice concert!

We’ll see what kind of fallout there is from Rice’s concert, but I expect it to be harsh. People are taking this situation seriously, and a ton of maskless fans packed into an area isn’t going to make a lot of people happy.