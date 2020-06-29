World

China Announces New Visa Restrictions Targeting Americans Over Hong Kong

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing

REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mary Rose Corkery Reporter
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will impose visa restrictions on specific Americans after the Trump administration restricted certain visas Friday, Chinese authorities said Monday.

Chinese government spokesman Zhao Lijian said the visa restrictions are due to unnamed American individuals’s “egregious conduct” towards China on the Hong Kong issue, according to state newspaper China Daily. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday that the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on certain CCP members for restricting Hong Kong’s freedom and autonomy.

Lijian’s announcement did not name any specific Americans who will face visa restrictions, Reuters reported.

“The U.S attempts to obstruct China’s legislation for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong as they are by imposing a so-called sanctions, but it will never succeed. In response to the above measure and erroneous practice by the U.S side, China has decided to impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals with egregious conduct on Hong Kong related issues,” Lijan said.

The CCP’s latest move is indicative of rising tensions between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong after the Trump administration criticized a new national security law restricting Hong Kong’s freedom. (Related: Hong Kong Is Proof America Needs To Wake Up To The US-China Cold War, China Experts)

The State Department didn’t immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

