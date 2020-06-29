One Man Killed, Another Critically Injured In Latest CHAZ Shooting

One man died and another remains in critical condition Monday after the most recent shooting in Seattle’s Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

One shooting victim arrived at Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department around 3:30 A.M. local time, and was pronounced dead shortly after, according to Fox News.

The other man arrived at 3:15 A.M. and remains in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 29, 2020

The other victim is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg stated that the victims had suffered gunshot wounds on the hip, arm, and temple, KING 5 reported.

Three shootings took place in the self-declared occupied zone last week, leaving one dead and several people injured. A man was shot June 24 in Cal Anderson Park near the zone, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. (RELATED: CHAZ Ripped Apart By Enraged Man Shouting ‘This Is Not A Black Movement’)

Police were also investigating a shooting June 21, and the day prior an additional two people were shot inside the zone. Two of the three victims were injured and one, 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson, died the morning of June 21, according to KIRO 7.

Woke up to what sounded like gunfire and this scene just after 3 am this morning. #CHOP @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/YGjY8AOtII — Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) June 29, 2020

CHAZ was established June 8 after a Seattle Police Department precinct building was occupied. Seattle police previously said they received reports of armed guards inside the zone, according to Fox News.

City workers moved in Friday morning to dismantle the physical barricades surrounding the area, which had since then changed its name to Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also said last week that police officers would be returning to the occupied precinct building.

The Seattle local government has not provided a timeline on the dismantlement of CHAZ, and the area is still largely intact, KING 5 reported.