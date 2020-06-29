Buccaneers Receiver Chris Godwin Says Giving Tom Brady His Jersey Number ‘Bothered’ Him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin wasn’t overly pleased to give up his jersey number to quarterback Tom Brady.

Following the Bucs signing the six-time Super Bowl winner, Godwin handed over number 12 to the former Patriots star. Despite doing it to be a great teammate, the young Bucs star was “bothered” by it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have been [wearing 12] since high school and it means a lot to me. At first it bothered me a little bit, it was kind of getting at me because it is part of my identity, but when the GOAT comes calling, you kind of concede to him,” Godwin said during a livestream from The Checkdown, according to the New York Post.

You know what won’t bother Godwin? If Brady slides a couple of pieces of ice onto his fingers over the next two years.

Does he want to wear the number 12 more or does he want to win some Super Bowls? If the answer isn’t the latter, then he’s playing football for the wrong reasons.

Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings. When a quarterback like that joins your roster, you give him whatever he wants.

You give him your jersey number without hesitation if that’s what’s going to help you win football games. It’s not even a hard call.

Now that Godwin gave up the number 12, it’s time for Brady to make sure he gets rewarded for it with tons of wins.