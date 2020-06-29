Former Special Operations Sniper Nicholas Irving Discusses Military Service, Independence Day

Nicholas Irving, a former Special Operations Sniper, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about his time in the service, what July 4th means to him and advice for future Americans.

Irving recalled his most memorable moment in the service.

“I would have to say the day I think that I should have died,” Irving said. “The day that I consider the day that I died in Afghanistan, it was July. The day my life was saved by Corporal Benjamin Kopp [and] being pinned down by a Chechen enemy sniper for about three hours during the 19-hour firefight.”

Irving added that he “went in with 210 rounds and left with about six, and thought I was going to die that day. I contemplated death.”

He added that his favorite part of the service was “the guys, [he] loved the guys.”

Irving reflected on July 4th and what the day means for him.

“It’s the unison that we can all come to a commonality or a common ground that we can all agree on,” Irving said. “America, the place that we’re at right now being a free country that it is, I think we could all use that as a commonality, a common ground to stand on and come to an agreeance in a place and time right now where there is a certain division in this nation.”

In relation to what being an American means to him, Irving said, “I think it’s having the ability to pursue your dreams… I’ve wanted to be a sniper and join the military at the age of six. The first ghillie suit I made was in the sixth grade with my mom.” (RELATED: Honoring The Sacrifices Of American Heroes: Tim Kennedy)

WATCH:

