‘Legacy Media Can Stop Trying To Gaslight Everyone’: Dana Loesch Sounds Off On Armed Homeowners

Dana Loesch laid into the apparent double standard in St. Louis as Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner vilified armed homeowners who defended their property from protesters.

Loesch, during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” pointed out the fact that Gardner had refused to prosecute those responsible for the violent riots that swept St. Louis in the wake of George Floyd’s death. (RELATED: St. Louis Authorities Will Investigate Homeowners Who Met Trespassing Protesters With Guns)

WATCH:

Carlson mentioned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who had appeared in a viral video over the weekend when they stood in front of their million-dollar home with guns telling protesters to get off their private property. The protesters, according to reports, had broken through a gate in order to march to Democratic Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home and were on a private drive at the time of the confrontation.

“So what do you make of the reaction against the McCloskeys as racist and lunatics, armed bigots for the crime of trying to defend themselves?” Carlson asked.

“They committed no crime,” Loesch replied, noting that Gardner — who has pledged to investigate the McCloskeys — had failed to prosecute any of the rioters in the weeks leading up to this latest protest.

“To see the McCloskeys smeared and maligned this way, these are individuals who were simply protecting their home,” Loesch continued, explaining that they were not far from where retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn had been shot to death by rioters just weeks earlier.

“I want to make this very clear for everyone, this area is private property so this is off of the highway, I lived right by this area in downtown St. Louis before moving to Texas, so it’s kind of like a gated community, a private residential area,” she said.

Loesch went on to say that the protesters had “mowed down a gate, an iron gate,” adding, “I daresay that legacy media can stop trying to gaslight everyone into thinking that private property damage didn’t happen, and they were screaming threats at this couple … it’s okay for a riot mob to do what they did and to damage property but it’s bad for these innocent individuals to defend themselves? That doesn’t make sense.”