Detroit Lions Say They’re Working With Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer To Play In Front Of Fans

The Detroit Lions are doing what they can to play in front of fans in 2020.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an executive order to bring sports back without fans in the state during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Lions are now working on getting on the field with people in the seats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following her order, the Lions tweeted that the organization is “working closely with her office to evaluate when and how we can safely play in front of our fans.”

I’m not sure how you can even have the NFL season without fans in the stands. It’d look incredibly bizarre, and it wouldn’t be normal at all.

Football is not meant to be played in empty stadiums. It’s just not. It’s meant to be played in packed stadiums in front of thousands of passionate fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jun 28, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

On top of that, there’s a lot of money to be made in ticket sales for the NFL. If a state bans fans, you’d have to imagine the league will consider moving their home games in 2020.

If Michigan won’t allow fans, you best believe another state would gladly welcome the Lions for eight games this upcoming season.

If you think the NFL won’t temporarily move a team to ensure ticket sales, then you’re kidding yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on May 16, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but I just don’t think it’s possible to keep fans out entirely from NFL games. There might be restrictions, but you’re not going to see empty stadiums.