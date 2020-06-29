Ezekiel Elliott Says He’s ‘Faded’ During Livestream

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott might be getting a random drug test from the league after a recent comment.

During a livestream video, Elliott admitted that he was “faded,” which is a slang term for being high or drunk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Immediately after making the comment, Elliott quickly said, “Oh, no. I didn’t even end my stream yet.” The video went dead a moment later.

Watch the funny moment below.

Obviously, I couldn’t care less if Elliott is “faded” or not. He’s welcome to do whatever he wants in his free time, and the season also hasn’t started yet.

Marijuana is becoming increasingly accepted anyways, and suspensions for failed tests over the drug are a thing of the past in the NFL.

Having said that, the NFL still tests for marijuana, and admitting that you’re “faded” on a livestream seems like an excellent way to get hit with a “random” test.

Here’s some simple advice for everyone. Whenever you’re mic’d up and in front of a camera, you should just assume everything you’re saying is going to be heard.

Seems like the smartest way to approach the situation.

We’ll have to see if Elliott gets a drug test notification in the mail, but I wouldn’t rule it out right now. Seems like it’s a likely outcome.