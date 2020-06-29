Johnny Manziel Says His Football Career Is ‘Probably’ In His ‘Past’

Johnny Manziel’s time playing football is over, and he’s okay with that.

After two years with the Cleveland Browns, a season in the CFL and a short stint in the AAF before it collapsed, Johnny Football isn’t interested in trying to play football anymore. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“In the past, probably, is the way I’d characterize it. I’ve finally got to a point where I’m trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field,” the former Texas A&M superstar said during an interview with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal when talking about his football career.

“I can honestly say I’m happy and I’m doing the right things to try and put a smile on my face every day, and that means more to me than going out and grinding on a football field,” he added.

It became obvious the moment Manziel didn’t play in the XFL that his time playing pro football was over. He had a very short window to get back into the NFL. It didn’t happen and the ship on him returning to the league sailed a long time ago.

Luckily, it doesn’t sound like Manziel cares too much. He sounds like he’s in a very good place mentally, and that’s all you can ask for.

Given where his life was a few years ago as it was engulfed by chaos, it seems like he made out alright.

It’s too bad we’ll never know what could have been with Johnny Football in the NFL if he had stayed focused, but that’s just the way pro sports work.

He’s happy, enjoying life and he’s done playing football. There’s nothing wrong with him moving onto the next stage in life.

The dude was a Heisman winner and a star in college. That’s still a hell of a legacy.