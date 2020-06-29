Kate Middleton Wows In Pretty Purple And Blue Floral Dress In England

Kate Middleton was truly a vision when she stepped out wearing a pretty floral dress for an event in England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the short sleeve purple, yellow, red and teal blue number that went down past her knees during her visit over the weekend to The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, which is one of the three East Anglia Children's Hospices.

She completed the terrific summer look with loose hair and tan colored high heel wedge sandals.

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

"This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge joined @EACH_hospices families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH's purpose-built hospices," a tweet from Kensington Palace read about the duchess' visit.

