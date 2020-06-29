Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Pretty Purple And Blue Floral Dress In England

EMBARGOED: No onward transmission before 2100 BST Sat 27/6/2020. Not for publication before 2200 BST Sat 27/6/2020. The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, which is one of the three East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH). PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 25, 2020. The Duchess is the Royal Patron of the charity which offers care and support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton was truly a vision when she stepped out wearing a pretty floral dress for an event in England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the short sleeve purple, yellow, red and teal blue number that went down past her knees during her visit over the weekend to The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, which is one of the three East Anglia Children’s Hospices. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

She completed the terrific summer look with loose hair and tan colored high heel wedge sandals.

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge joined @EACH_hospices families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read about the duchess‘ visit. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.