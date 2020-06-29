Katy Perry Opens Up About Last Split With Orlando Bloom, Says She Felt Suicidal

Katy Perry opened up about that split with boyfriend Orlando Bloom in 2017 and admitted she was very close to ending her life.

"I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be [Bloom]," the 35-year-old pop star told CBC Radio. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday.

Perry went on to explain that with her career "always going up, up, up, up, up, up, up," she thought her next album that came out at the same time "Witness," would leave her "flying high" and help heal the pain left from the split.

“But the validation did not get me high, and so I just crashed,” the pop star explained. “It wasn’t that huge maybe from an outside perspective, but for me, it was seismic.”

“I had given so much out, and it literally like broke me in half,” she added, before explaining if she hadn’t found unspecified ways to feel good about her life she “would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped.”

Looking back on all the sadness now, Katie called it a “necessary brokenness” that taught her to be “more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.”

Later, the “California Girls” star admitted that even when she writes her happiest songs, it can often be when she is at the “worst place of my life.”

“I write these songs that are hopeful because first and foremost I need the hope, or I’m not going to get out of bed,” Perry shared.

With the coronavirus outbreak causing lock downs and self isolation, Perry said it has been challenging, calling it “incredibly overwhelming” and “intense.”

“Your worst demons showed up at your front door, knocked on your door and said, ‘Can I hold hands for three months? … You can’t run from me now,'” the “Roar” hitmaker explained.

Perry and Bloom recently shared the happy news that they were engaged and expecting their first child together.