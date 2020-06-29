Kenny Stills Rips Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross’ $13 Million Donation To Fight Racism As A ‘Tax Write Off’

Houston Texans receiver Kenny Stills isn’t impressed with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Ross is donating $13 million to his nonprofit RISE in order to “combat systemic racism,” according to Cameron Wolfe. Ross has committed $30 million to the cause since 2015. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is committing $13M over next four years to RISE, his non-profit aimed to combat systemic racism. It raises his total commitment to $30M since 2015. Ross: “Now more than ever, our mission and the need for this work is clear.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 26, 2020

In response to the news about Ross’ donation, Stills, who used to play for the Dolphins, tweeted that it was nothing more than a “tax write off.”

Donation to his non profit = Tax write off https://t.co/mUk6Uc9J6n — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) June 27, 2020

What a wildly dumb tweet from Stills. It’s almost like some individuals will never be happy with anything anyone does to make the situation better.

How much money has Stills committed to helping “combat systemic racism”? I’m going to go ahead and guess it’s not a total of $30 million.

That’s more money than Stills has made in his entire career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Stills (@kstills) on May 27, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

For the sake of argument, let’s assume Ross only made the donation because it’s a tax write-off. Does that change anything?

Does your money spend differently that way? Will it impact fewer people? Will it make less of a difference? I’m honestly curious what point Stills is trying to make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Stills (@kstills) on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:49am PST

Ross donated more money than most people make in five lifetimes. Maybe, just maybe, Stills should say thank you and move forward.