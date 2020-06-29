Learn How To Write Your Own Fiction Novel With The Help Of These Online Classes

Whether you’ve never written a creative story before or you’ve been sitting on a killer idea for a romance novel but are too scared to get started, fiction writing can be intimidating. But if you find the writing process to be intimidating or are too scared your story won’t be any good, don’t stress — after all, J.K. Rowling’s original Harry Potter pitch got rejected over 10 times before getting picked up!

If you dream of writing a page-turning fiction novel but don’t know how to get started, a little guidance can go a long way.

Enter The Digital Creative Fiction Writing Bundle. Over the course of this four-part learning program, you’ll learn what it takes to write for some of the most popular fiction genres, including children, romance, and young adult; and it’s on sale for only $29.99.

Even if all you have is a basic idea for a story, each of the bundle’s courses is designed to help you build off a solid foundation, helping you to create an engaging, interesting story that people will actually want to read from start to finish. And with the courses’ combined 128 hours of enriching, eye-opening content, no stone will be left unturned.

What’s more, each course is developed by a team of best-selling authors, editors, and publishers, so you can rest assured that this training is the real deal.

If you’re thinking of writing a novel, do yourself a favor and join the over 200,000 students enrolled in The Digital Creative Fiction Writing Bundle’s courses and become the skilled writer you’ve always dreamt of becoming. And, if you’re still unsure if the classes are worth your time, check out some of the recent reviews past and current students have been leaving online about the game-changing online classes.

“A tremendous course that I was really sad to finish! I have learned so much about writing for kids thanks to this course and have so many ideas now swirling around in my head.” – Deborah W.

“I had previously passed the Write Fiction course and thought I would take the Romance Writing one as an addition. It is very comprehensive, with tips, exercises, and plenty of advice.” – Joanna B.

“A wonderful course about writing YA books. This is a wonderful course about how YA books differ from regular fiction, what to avoid, what to emphasize, all kinds of tips I didn’t know regarding teen character, dialogue, setting and all the things that go into a YA novel.” – Abbie M.

Ready to get started? Now’s a great time since you can get all four courses included in The Digital Creative Fiction Writing Bundle for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');