Lena Dunham Says She Will ‘Sit Down’ And ‘Shut Up’ In Post About Her ‘Privilege’

Lena Dunham wrote a lengthy post on Twitter and said she will “sit down” and “shut up” in post about her “privilege” following George Floyd’s death.

"Whenever I find out I'm trending, I have to immediately check if I'm alive!" the 34-year-old actress wrote on Twitter. The comments were noted by the Independent U.K. in a piece published Monday.

Whenever I find out I’m trending, I have to immediately check if I’m alive! Then, I try and see if there’s a constructive dialogue to have on Twitter. Often there isn’t, but today there really WAS. (Thread) — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 29, 2020

"Then, I try and see if there's a constructive dialogue to have on Twitter," she aded. "Often there isn't, but today there really WAS."

Dunham continued, while noting that it wasn’t actually “a dialogue – it was just me agreeing that the Hollywood system is rigged in favor of white people and that my career took off at a young age with relative ease, ease I wasn’t able to recognize because I also didn’t know what privilege was.”

It actually wasn’t a dialogue – it was just me agreeing that the Hollywood system is rigged in favor of white people and that my career took off at a young age with relative ease, ease I wasn’t able to recognize because I also didn’t know what privilege was. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 29, 2020

“The past ten years have been a series of lessons,” the star of HBO’s “Girls” went on to explain. “The lesson now? Sit down. Shut up, unless it’s to advocate for change for Black people.”

The past ten years have been a series of lessons. The lesson now? Sit down. Shut up, unless it’s to advocate for change for Black people. Listen. Make art in private for awhile- no one needs your book right now lady. Give reparations widely. Defund the police. Rinse & repeat. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 29, 2020

“Listen,” she added. “Make art in private for awhile – no one needs your book right now lady. Give reparations widely. Defund the police. Rinse [and] repeat.”

As the actress noted, her career took off at a very “young age,” being the daughter of artist Carroll Dunham and filmmaker Laurie Simmons.

Dunham’s comments come following protests and riots across the country after the death of Floyd, the man who died while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer.