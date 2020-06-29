Jim Harbaugh Explains Why He Loves Khaki Pants, Says They Make ‘Perfect Sense’

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh loves the practicality of khaki pants.

Harbaugh is famous for many things, and wearing khaki pants at what seems like all times is right at the top of the list. It turns out, there’s a pretty solid explanation for why he’s addicted to wearing khaki pants instead of a more traditional outfit.

Harbaugh told the following to Jed Hughes about how former coach Dave Adolph motivated his khaki habit, according to 247Sports:

Dave would wear khaki pants every day to practice, and most coaches that I had, I’d see them and they wore sweat pants and they wore shorts. And I go, ‘Dave, why do you wear the pants every day?’ ‘Pockets, put my script in the pockets, place for my pens. place for my whistle.’ It just made so much sense, it just made perfect sense. And so the next day I started wearing, I started to wear pants, too and, sure enough, a place for chewing gum, for pens, scripts and all that.

This is such a classic Harbaugh explanation that it’s not even surprising a little bit. Of course he wears khakis for a rock-solid reason.

He doesn’t wear them because they’re comfortable or he just likes the look. He wears them because there’s room for his whistles and pens.

Seriously, is there anyone reading this right now surprised by Harbaugh’s reasons for wearing khaki pants?

Say whatever you want about Jim Harbaugh, but you’re going to have a tough time arguing with his logic on this one.

No matter how you cut it, it would certainly seem like khakis are a much safer choice for your treasured possessions like pens and whistles than shorts.

Now, if only those khaki pants could help him find a way to beat Ohio State, then Michigan would really be cooking with gas!