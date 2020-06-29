Netflix Is Making A Series About Colin Kaepernick’s Life, Will Consist Of 6 Episodes

Netflix is making a series about Colin Kaepernick called “Colin In Black & White.”

The streaming giant announced Monday that a series is in the works about the former 49ers quarterback, who infamously started the national anthem protests in the NFL.

He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams. She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions. From @Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/eb75RkuW2H — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2020

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the series:

The six-episode series will examine Kaepernick’s adolescent life, focusing on his high school years and the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today. Kaepernick will appear as himself as the narrator of the series, which will cast an actor to play the younger version of the star quarterback.

I don’t even need to see a single second of this series to know it’s going to be so insanely cringeworthy. It’s going to build Kaepernick up as a martyr who had his NFL career stolen from him.

I’d bet just about anything that’s how this is going to go. I could be wrong, but I doubt it.

You know a series about Colin Kaepernick that I’d watch? One that broke down why he wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave and praised Fidel Castro.

Now, that’s something I’d love to tune in for. That would generate ratings. Do we think that’ll be covered in “Colin In Black & White”?

I’m willing to bet a lot of money that it won’t.

Yet, I’m also sure people will celebrate this series like it’s the greatest accomplishment in TV history. We’ll find out whenever it gets released!

Something tells me that it’s going to be painful to sit through!