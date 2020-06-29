Officials At Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral Castle Finding Feces And Wipes On The Grounds During Pandemic

Officials at Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral Castle are finding feces and wipes on the grounds as toilets remain closed during the pandemic.

As “public toilets” remain closed “we are seeing increasing quantities of human waste on the estate,” a post on Facebook from the castle in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland read. The comments were noted by the BBC in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Disappointed to see so many wipes discarded on the Estate today,” a post on Twitter read about discovering the increase of wipes scattered throughout the 50,000 acres. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“Next to paths and monuments,” it added. “Please remember there are no public toilets open for miles around at the moment.”

Disappointed to see so many wipes discarded on the Estate today. Next to paths and monuments. Please remember there are no public toilets open for miles around at the moment. pic.twitter.com/QRXixXWZRL — balmoralcastle.com (@Balmoral_Castle) June 27, 2020

“Whilst toilets are closed,” a second post from the Balmoral estate read on Twitter. “If you need to pee, please do so at least 30 metres from lochs or streams. If you need to defecate, do so as far away as possible from buildings, paths, water courses and farm animals. Bury [feces] in a shallow hole and replace the turf.”

Whilst toilets are closed. If you need to pee, please do so at least 30 metres from lochs or streams. If you need to defecate, do so as far away as possible from buildings, paths, water courses and farm animals. Bury faeces in a shallow hole and replace the turf. pic.twitter.com/K4EfGGuAFf — balmoralcastle.com (@Balmoral_Castle) June 28, 2020

As the piece noted, nearby toilets run by the council, which are also closed due to the coronavirus, are “becoming unsanitary” as people have been “breaking into them”, per the estate.