REPORT: NBA Players Will Be Able To Put Social Justice Messages On Their Jerseys

NBA players will reportedly be able to promote social justice messages on their uniforms when games resume at the end of July.

According to Shams Charania, players will be able “to replace the last name on their jerseys with statement on social justice.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Games are currently slated to return at Disney in Orlando, Florida, at the end of July amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA and NBPA are planning to allow players to replace the last name on their jerseys with statement on social justice, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2020

Below is a live look at me upon learning this news from Charania.

Why is this necessary? Who thinks this is necessary and a good idea? I’m not one of those people who thinks athletes should just shut up and play.

In fact, I’ve been very open about how athletes and coaches should use their platforms for good and to promote positive messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 8, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT

However, changing names on jerseys to messages of social justice seems incredibly unnecessary. It’s one thing to promote a positive message and try to bring people together.

It’s another to start slapping social justice messages onto jerseys. That’s a recipe for disaster. It’s going to take the focus away from what matters, which is winning basketball games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:23am PST

Also, what’s going to happen if a player pushes a message that is a shade too edgy or inappropriate? Is the league going to stop it?

Are they going to pick and choose who can promote what? Seems like a territory the NBA has no business treading into.

I have a sense this is going to end in disaster. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not holding my breath for this idea to have a great outcome.