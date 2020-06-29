REVIEW: ‘Missing In Alaska’ Is An Amazing Podcast About The Disappearance Of Congressmen Hale Boggs And Nick Begich

“Missing in Alaska” is a podcast anyone interested in history should check out.

About a week ago, my dad called me and said he’d heard that there was a new podcast out about the mysterious disappearance of Democratis Louisiana Rep. Hale Boggs and Democratic Alaska Rep. Nick Begich after boarding a small plane in Alaska on October 16, 1972. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

No trace of the plane, the two congressmen, the pilot or the other passenger was ever found. It’s like it disappeared into thin air, and it’s remained a mystery for nearly half a century.

Enter Jon Walczak. Walczak tackles the insane mystery through a series of interviews, a ton of research and a lot of connecting the dots.

You can listen to the introduction below.

Now, I won’t get into the weeds here because there’s a million different little pieces involved with “Missing in Alaska.”

Here’s what I will say about the podcast without hesitation. It’s obvious that Walczak has spent a staggering amount of time researching the disappearance of Hale Boggs and Nick Begich.

He also doesn’t push conspiracy theories at all. In fact, he does the exact opposite. He goes out of his way to debunk stuff of that nature, stick to the facts and draw lines where he can.

Missing in Alaska, an investigative podcast series I host, launches today. Available via the @iHeartRadio app, @ApplePodcasts, etc. In 1972, two congressmen vanished on a small plane in Alaska. What happened? (Thank you to our amazing team at iHeart!)https://t.co/Lm57W4zwMc — Jon Walczak (@jonwalczak) May 20, 2020

I’m not a huge podcast guy. Not at all. A podcast has to be damn good to get me interested, but I’m hooked on “Missing in Alaska.”

I’ve been listening to parts of it every day for the past week, and I won’t be stopping anytime soon.

Missing in Alaska E7, “Don’t Knock Arizona,” is live. Also, if you’re curious, here’s what it looked like when I hiked into Portage Pass in Alaska: pic.twitter.com/qH0CjoXu6S — Jon Walczak (@jonwalczak) June 24, 2020

So, if you’re looking for a fascinating podcast on one of the greatest mysteries in the history of America, I suggest you fire up “Missing in Alaska” ASAP.