Richard Sherman Calls Cam Newton’s Contract With The Patriots ‘Disgusting’

Richard Sherman isn’t happy with the deal the New England Patriots gave quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton’s deal is loaded with incentives and only has a max value of $7.5 million, which will make him one of the lowest-paid starting passers in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the #Patriots and Cam Newton, who have quietly worked on this recently, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $7.5M, source said. https://t.co/YSHLAcRupb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2020

The 49ers star cornerback isn’t impressed by the fact the Patriots are getting Newton at a massive bargain price, and tweeted that the deal is “disgusting” and “ridiculous.”

How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting https://t.co/eZycGL8qkZ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 29, 2020

Okay, here’s the deal with Newton’s contract. I’m going to keep it real with all of you. When you only play two games in 2019, your play drops off a cliff as you exit Carolina and there are a lot of question marks, then you don’t get big money.

You get a “prove it” deal, a chance to compete and the opportunity to earn a huge chunk of money down the road.

That’s what Newton has received from the Patriots. It’s not like Newton is coming off a monster season where he set the world on fire.

Yes, he was the MVP years ago, but that was a lifetime ago in the world of football. He hasn’t done anything recently.

Is he talented when healthy? No doubt, but he wasn’t healthy last season. Now he’ll get the chance to spin footballs for Bill Belichick.

He should do everything he can to make the most of it, and move forward the best he can.