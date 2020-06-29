‘COVID The Hutt’: Andrew Cuomo Ridiculed For Coronavirus Mountain Display

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ridiculed Monday after unveiling a large mountain display intended to depict his state overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo used a large-mountain display shaped after New York’s coronavirus curve to explain how New York’s coronavirus policies reduced its coronavirus cases, according to CBS News. The “bizarre” display presented during Cuomo’s Monday daily press briefing was made of Styrofoam, the New York Post reported. (Related: EXCLUSIVE: New York Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths After Quietly Changing Reporting Rules)

“This was the trajectory of COVID in our state. We don’t want to climb this mountain again. We don’t want to climb this mountain again. And that’s why the phased reopening, staying smart, staying disciplined. And that’s why this spread across the country, that if that spread comes to New York, we could have to do this all over again,” Cuomo said.

NY Gov. Cuomo unveils a mountain sculpture symbolizing New York’s COVID-19 pandemic curve: “Doing this once in life is enough. We don’t need to climb another mountain” https://t.co/6lteLzMNG6 pic.twitter.com/BmtYOOgDGT — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 29, 2020

“That’s why we put in place quarantines, that’s why we’re offering help to all the other states. That’s why we’re saying the President has to step up. Because doing this once in life is enough. We don’t need to climb another mountain. One mountain was enough. We don’t want to climb a mountain range. One mountain is enough, we don’t want to do it again,” the governor added.

The display was ridiculed on Twitter.

Flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/U3HxNBBel8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 29, 2020

Who built that mountain, Governor Cuomo? https://t.co/Z60prPoFdQ — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 29, 2020

Cuomo criticized Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday on CNN’s “New Day” for “playing politics” with the coronavirus after Florida saw an increase in coronavirus cases. New York leads the country with at least 219,481 total coronavirus cases and 21,940 coronavirus deaths, according to The New York Times.

Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment on criticism of his mountain.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.