WaPo Editor Says White Women Are ‘Lucky’ Black People Are ‘Not Calling For Revenge’

The Washington Post’s global opinions editor Karen Attiah deleted tweets Sunday saying that “white women are lucky” black people are “not calling for revenge” after listing various things she claimed white women are responsible for in the past.

Attiah tweeted a list of incidents she claimed came about due to “the lies & tears of white women.” Included in this list are “The 1921 Tulsa Massacre” and “53% of white women voting for [President Donald] Trump.”

“White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s,'” Attiah tweeted. “And not calling for revenge.”

Global Opnions Editor for WaPo pic.twitter.com/kyIyFeFMXT — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 29, 2020

“I’m just saying,” Attiah wrote in a reply tweet. “Be happy we are calling for equality. And not actual revenge.”

Despite deleting the comments after some backlash, Attiah suggested that she did not regret writing them.

Attiah retweeted a comment that read, “When I tweet something and then delete it, it’s not because I regret it” on Monday morning, adding her own comment: “Same. Lol.”

Attiah later tweeted, “Non, je ne regrette rien,” the title of a famous French song, which in English translates to “No, I do not regret anything.” (RELATED: WaPo’s Chief Editor Sends Staff Email About Social Media After Reporter’s Suspension)

The Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

The publication’s social media policy includes a section on racial “bias” and “favoritism.”

“Post journalists must refrain from writing, tweeting or posting anything – including photographs or video – that could objectively be perceived as reflecting political, racial, sexist, religious or other bias or favoritism,” The Post’s social media policy reads.