‘This Is Not About Race Anymore, It Never Really Was’: Protesters On Teddy Roosevelt Statue

The streets around the Museum of Natural History in New York City were crowded Sunday as counter-protesters expressed their support for Theodore Roosevelt’s statue.

Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, spoke out against removing Roosevelt’s statue.

“We have been sick of our city being destroyed, looted, the rioting,” Wax said. “The chaos and the anarchy. We represent the silent majority across this country, even in this city, that [has] been sick of what’s been going on in our country in terms of law and order.”

Wax added that they “are taking it further now erasing our history, erasing our monuments, destroying everything about our traditions and past.”

“We got fed-up. It was about time we rallied around something – it happened to be this statue because they decided to remove it but it could have been anything.”

Another person attending the protest slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for their lack of leadership and “pandering to lawless, leftist mobs.” He emphasized that “America needs leaders who will hold the line and protect our history.”

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura spoke to a woman about why she was attending the protest on Sunday.

“Teddy Roosevelt was one of our best presidents ever,” she said. “This is not about race anymore, it never really was. This is about taking apart the fabric of America, this is all about the fabric of America.”

The woman slammed the ‘radical left narrative’ by stating they “want us to read their narrative” and that “freedom of speech so long as we say what they want us to say.”

“This is America. We stand with all races, all colors, all creeds. People came to this country to seek those freedoms,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Who Are You Talking To?’: Protester Defending Roosevelt Statue Clashes With Counter-Protester)

WATCH: