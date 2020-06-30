Editorial

Tennis Star Alexander Zverev Spotted Partying After Claiming He Was Isolating Because Of Coronavirus

Alexander Zverev (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1277307634807382016)

Tennis star Alexander Zverev has a little explaining to do after a recent video surfaced online.

Zverev tweeted June 22 that he would be following “the self-isolating guidelines” from his doctor after playing on Novak Djokovic’s ill-fated Adria Tour, where multiple players tested positive for the virus. Zverev tested negative for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that isolation didn’t last long because a Twitter video from @BenRothenberg shows Zverev in with a group of people enjoying himself at a party!

Watch a pair of videos of him below.

The old “I’ll stay inside and then bolt as soon as everyone stops paying attention” plan. It’s like when a college athlete promises his coach he’s staying in his room at the team hotel, and then dips to find a lady as soon as the coaches go to bed.

And before anyone tries to jump in here and claims that’s not him, I checked with two former pro tennis players as to whether or not that’s Zverev, and they said it absolutely is.

I’m not even hating on Zverev. A man has to do what a man has to do, and when there’s cold drinks that need consumption, somebody has to step up to the plate.

As a freedom-loving American, I fully understand why he wanted to cut loose during the crisis. We all do! Yet, we’re also not all releasing statements online claiming we’re staying indoors and isolating.

Do a better job of hiding yourself, Zverev!

H/T: Barstool Sports